Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Shares of NOG opened at $34.12 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.