Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by Raymond James to Underperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.27.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. Carvana has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $14,102,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 143.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

