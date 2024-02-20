Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $59.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 141.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth about $173,703,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,069,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 126,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,921,000 after acquiring an additional 91,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

