Analysts Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Price Target at GBX 897.20

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 921.50 ($11.60).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($8.95) to GBX 616 ($7.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

LON:HL opened at GBX 816.60 ($10.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 749.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 749.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 676.40 ($8.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 944.80 ($11.90).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

