CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $60.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.70.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
CRH opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $46.06 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
