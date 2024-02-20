CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $60.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.70.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CRH by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $46.06 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

