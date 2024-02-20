CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $60.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

CRH plc (NYSE:CRHGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.70.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CRH by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Price Performance

CRH opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $46.06 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98.

About CRH

(Get Free Report

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.