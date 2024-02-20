Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

