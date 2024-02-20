Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,570,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,065,000 after acquiring an additional 616,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,852,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

