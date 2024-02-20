SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.14.

SRU.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.80. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$27.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.24.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

