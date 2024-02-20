Loop Capital Begins Coverage on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $682.90.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $577.12 and a 200 day moving average of $497.05. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $746.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

