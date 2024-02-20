Wells Fargo & Company Lowers IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target to $94.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 466,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in IDACORP by 371.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 405.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 112,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 19.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 165,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

