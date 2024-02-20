Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $336.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.00.

SNA opened at $267.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.51.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

