TD Securities Trims Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price to $21.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

GOLD stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

