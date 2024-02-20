Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Given New $49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROL. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.83.

ROL opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 204,196 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

