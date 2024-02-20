Royal Bank of Canada Raises STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $40.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STAG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.14.

NYSE STAG opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 137.04%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,943,000 after purchasing an additional 59,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,156,000 after purchasing an additional 73,224 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 531,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 434,194 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,573,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 684.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,049 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

