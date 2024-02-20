Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.46.

Southern stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. Southern has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,765,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,067,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

