Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given New $85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $92,290,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,656 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,965,000 after acquiring an additional 802,166 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

