Raymond James Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $145.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.78.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $118.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,885 shares of company stock worth $2,056,600. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,132,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

