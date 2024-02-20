Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

DBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. Dropbox has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $33.43.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after buying an additional 257,648 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,754 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,248,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

