Nexa Resources (NEXA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Nexa Resources to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nexa Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NEXA opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nexa Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nexa Resources by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

