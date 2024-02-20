Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $134.00 at Citigroup

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com raised Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.80.

ENTG stock opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day moving average is $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $140.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

