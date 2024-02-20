Citigroup Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $91.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UBER. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.10.

NYSE:UBER opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

