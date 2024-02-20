KeyCorp Boosts Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $362.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $362.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $326.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $333.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.09 and its 200-day moving average is $273.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $46,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

