Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.13.

Shares of LOW opened at $226.85 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

