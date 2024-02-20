Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $366.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $355.00 to $366.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.24.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $362.35 on Friday. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $368.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.97 and a 200-day moving average of $325.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $360.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after buying an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

