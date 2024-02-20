Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $16.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $1,661,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 102,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAA opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.