Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$87.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$87.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$80.75 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$60.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.73. The company has a market cap of C$43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

