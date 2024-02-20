Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Price Target at $16.50

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 48.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,552,000 after buying an additional 757,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 189.3% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 233,874 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.