Brokerages Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT at $69.96

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Raymond James increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $66.29 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

