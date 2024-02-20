Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $950.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $805.00 to $950.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $655.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $782.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $640.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $742.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

