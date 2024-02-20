Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $280.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $232.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $249.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $152.36 and a fifty-two week high of $252.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.66 and a 200 day moving average of $198.47.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

