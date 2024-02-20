Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $112.00 at Truist Financial

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHAK. UBS Group upped their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.11.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $99.85.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 76,147 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

