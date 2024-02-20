PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded to Outperform by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.40.

NYSE PVH opened at $131.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.36. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $132.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PVH by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in PVH by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

