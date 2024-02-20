Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $110.94 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 59,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,530,000 after buying an additional 300,506 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Presidio Capital LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC now owns 329,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,766,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

