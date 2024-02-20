Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.14.

PCOR stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $78.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,920 shares of company stock valued at $20,664,363 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

