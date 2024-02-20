Piper Sandler Boosts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $290.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $257.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $218.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.07.

Get Globant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Trading Down 6.3 %

Institutional Trading of Globant

NYSE GLOB opened at $224.04 on Friday. Globant has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.76 and a 200-day moving average of $208.09. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,644,000 after purchasing an additional 319,684 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,123,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $743,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $511,404,000 after acquiring an additional 86,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Globant by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,485,000 after buying an additional 49,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,546,000 after buying an additional 114,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.