Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.07.

W opened at $52.01 on Friday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.32.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $490,132.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,472.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $490,132.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,316. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

