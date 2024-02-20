Glaukos (GKOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GKOS opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $4,856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,173,725. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Glaukos by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after buying an additional 520,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,593,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Glaukos by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 809,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,346,000 after buying an additional 297,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Glaukos by 1,098.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after buying an additional 287,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

