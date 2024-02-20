Avangrid (AGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avangrid Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AGR stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,778.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGR

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.