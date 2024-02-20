Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $99.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of DELL opened at $84.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

