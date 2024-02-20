Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ducommun

Ducommun Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of DCO opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $717.30 million, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 45.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ducommun by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.