The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $11.50

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.30 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DNB opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.09, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,464 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at $35,214,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at $37,083,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,804 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Featured Stories

