Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $157.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.21.

NYSE:DLR opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

