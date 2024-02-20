CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.27.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

