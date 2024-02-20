Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CL King started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.44.

BE stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.91. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $23.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,678,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after buying an additional 2,213,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after buying an additional 1,794,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after buying an additional 978,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

