Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.
BE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CL King initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE
Bloom Energy Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 229,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after buying an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.