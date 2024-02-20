Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CL King initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of BE opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $23.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 229,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after buying an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

