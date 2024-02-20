Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target to $21.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $697.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $19.41.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.