Financial Comparison: Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) vs. ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Complete Solaria and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Complete Solaria N/A -1.11% -4.20% ASE Technology 5.44% 10.31% 4.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of Complete Solaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Complete Solaria shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Complete Solaria 0 0 2 0 3.00 ASE Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Complete Solaria and ASE Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Complete Solaria currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 408.47%. ASE Technology has a consensus target price of $7.84, indicating a potential downside of 18.47%. Given Complete Solaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Complete Solaria and ASE Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Complete Solaria N/A N/A $5.98 million N/A N/A ASE Technology $18.69 billion 1.12 $1.02 billion $0.47 20.45

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

Volatility & Risk

Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Complete Solaria on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Complete Solaria

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

