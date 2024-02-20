Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of ALKS opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

