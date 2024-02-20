Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $14.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

A number of research firms have commented on WB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in Weibo by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Weibo by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 597,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Weibo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Weibo has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

