Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $14.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.53.
A number of research firms have commented on WB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo
Weibo Price Performance
Shares of WB opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Weibo has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Featured Stories
