Financial Comparison: SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SoundThinking and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundThinking -8.45% -12.57% -6.48% CyberArk Software -8.84% -8.23% -3.16%

Risk and Volatility

SoundThinking has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundThinking 0 1 4 0 2.80 CyberArk Software 0 1 21 0 2.95

SoundThinking currently has a consensus price target of $37.14, indicating a potential upside of 103.19%. CyberArk Software has a consensus price target of $250.91, indicating a potential downside of 3.65%. Given SoundThinking’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SoundThinking is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of SoundThinking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of SoundThinking shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CyberArk Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoundThinking and CyberArk Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundThinking $81.00 million 2.87 $6.39 million ($0.61) -29.97 CyberArk Software $751.89 million 14.21 -$66.50 million ($1.62) -160.76

SoundThinking has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyberArk Software. CyberArk Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SoundThinking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc., a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. The company was formerly known as ShotSpotter, Inc. and changed its name to SoundThinking, Inc. in April 2023. SoundThinking, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments. The company offers robust Identity and Access Management as a Services, such as workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure Web sessions, workforce password management, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management to enable organizations to provide their customers with easy and secure access to websites and applications. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; and Secrets Manager Conjur for cloud-native applications, as well as AWS secrets hub to develop AWS secrets. The company provides its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as channel sales, security service providers, and advisory partners. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

